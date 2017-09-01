Raith lost money by staging Irn-Bru Cup tie

Raith Rovers are hoping to avoid another financial shortfall this weekend after admitting their previous fixture in the Irn-Bru Challenge Cup left the club out of pocket.

Rovers hosted Brora Rangers in the first round of the competition on Tuesday, August 15 in front of a crowd of just 971 at Stark’s Park, the majority of whom were non-paying season ticket holders.

With Brora due a percentage based on the total attendance, the club ended up paying out more than it took in, and chairman Alan Young fears a repeat when Ross County Colts visit the Kirkcaldy ground for a second round tie on Saturday.

“Essentially it was a consequence of the club’s decision to allow season ticket holders in,” he explained. “In cash we took in £2535 but we had to pay Brora £2738, so we lost money on the game.

“That’s why the majority of clubs don’t let season ticket holders into cup games. We knew it would cost us but it’s maybe something we’ll look at again next year.

“I can see why the SPFL revamped the Challenge Cup but unfortunately it’s not proving a great attraction for clubs like ourselves.”