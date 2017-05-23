Raith manager hunt remains work in progress

Raith Rovers are making progress in their hunt for a new manager with interviews due to take place in the coming days.

Ten days have passed since the club parted company with John Hughes following relegation to League One, however, after two failed appointments in succession, the board is taking its time to identify the right candidate.

Following careful consideration, and after speaking to several highly-respected football figures, a shortlist has been drawn up by the board of directors, and interviews are expected to take place over the rest of the week and into next week.

There is no clear front-runner at this stage, although the Press understands that previous applicants are being considered, along with new ones. Internal candidates are also in the frame with development coach Craig Easton not ruled out at this stage.

Rovers have seven first team players under contract for next season, but no decision will be taken on the future of any player, contracted or otherwise, until the new manager is in place.

Further information on the search for the new manager, including an in-depth interview with CEO Eric Drysdale, will be published in Thursday's Fife Free Press.