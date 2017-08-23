Raith sign experienced goalkeeper Smith

Raith Rovers have signed experienced goalkeeper Graeme Smith on a short-term deal until January following the injury to Aaron Lennox.

Smith (34) had been without a club since being released by Peterhead following their relegation to League Two at the end of last season.

He spent the past five years at Balmoor having previously featured for St Mirren, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock, as well as two seasons as back-up ‘keeper at Rangers, where he was an unused sub in the 2008 UEFA Cup final.

Smith took part in Raith’s warm-up before the weekend victory over Forfar Athletic, which saw 18-year-old development squad goalkeeper Rory Brian make his competitive debut.

With Lennox likely to be sidelined for a number of weeks after picking up a groin injury in the recent Challenge Cup win over Brora Rangers, boss Barry Smith is delighted to get Smith on board.

“We’ve got an idea that Aaron will be out for an extended period so we’ve signed Graeme,” he said.

“He’s got a lot of experienced, played at a very high level, and is somebody who will certainly help.”