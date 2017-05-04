Raith slash prices in rallying call for vital final league game

Raith Rovers have issued a rallying call to supporters after slashing prices for one of their most important matches in years.

In a bid to boost the crowd, and lift morale after a demoralising 5-0 defeat at St Mirren, the board has dropped prices to £5 for adults, and £2 for children under 16 for this Saturday’s visit of Ayr United, the final game of the league season.

A win for Rovers and a defeat for St Mirren at Easter Road – where champions Hibs are being presented with the league trophy – will see the Kirkcaldy side retain its Championship status without the need to negotiate the slippery path through the play-offs, which start on Wednesday.

A statement on the Raith website read: “Manager John Hughes and his players really need your support, now more than ever after what has been a difficult campaign, so please come along and help make a great atmosphere with your loud vocal backing.”

The manager himself encouraged supporters to attend, adding: “The fans are the most important people at this club and we really need them on Saturday.

“Mums, dads, sons, daughters, grannies, grandads – we need you all behind us and we’ll do our best to give you the performance you deserve.”