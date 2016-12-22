Rangers loanee keen to extend Raith stay

Jordan Thompson has become something of a mainstay in the Raith Rovers midfield this term, with the 19-year-old posting a number of fine performances since joining on loan from Rangers in the summer.

The latest of those was during Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Dundee United, when he and his central partner, Ross Callachan both performed admirably, despite being in direct competition against seasoned campaigners like Willo Flood and Tony Andreu.

There may have been an air of what-might-have-been after the game, with United playing for 35 minutes with ten men after the dismissal of Lewis Toshney, but the Northern Irish under-21 international felt there were a number of positives to take from the match.

“It was a tough 90 minutes,” he said. “There wasn’t any goals, but I thought it was exciting. It was certainly a good match to play in. We created a few chances, but we just needed a wee bit more luck, or something to just drop for us.

“We’ve had a lot of draws recently, and obviously lost to St Mirren last time out, but I actually thought we played quite well last week and carried that into Saturday.

“We fancy our chances against anyone, because we’re a really good football side. We knew that they’d have a lot of the ball and that we’d have to keep our shape and make it hard for them, but I thought we did that really well and we could have won it.”

Thompson’s current loan deal is up in January, but the midfielder revealed he’s benefited greatly from his spell in Kirkcaldy, and would be delighted if the two clubs could come to an agreement which allows him to extend his stay.

“I’m loving my time at Stark’s Park,” he confirmed.

“From the moment I arrived, the boys made me very welcome. I had a loan spell last season too, when I went to Airdrie for three months, but I picked up an injury and it wasn’t really the best of times for me.

“I’ve come here though and slotted in, and I’ve learned so much playing for the side most weeks. It’s a totally different atmosphere from playing under-20 football, and it’s certainly helped to educate me about a different side to the game.

“I’m learning every day being here, and I’d love to kick on in January. Both teams are talking about it at the minute, so hopefully that goes well, because I’d love to stay for the rest of the season.”