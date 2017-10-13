Saturday date for Rovers in Dumbarton

Raith Rovers have been handed a Saturday date for their Irn Bru Challenge Cup quarter-final away to Dumbarton next month.

The SPFL confirmed yesterday that the game would take place at the YOUR Radio 103FM Stadium in Dumbarton on Saturday, November 11, with a 3pm kick-off.

Rovers were assured of their place in the last eight after a 3-1 victory last Saturday against Championship table leaders St Mirren, thanks to goals from Lewis Vaughan – who equalised just seconds after St Mirren had taken the lead – Greig Spence and Bobby Barr.

Shortly before the draw was made, Raith manager Barry Smith said all the teams who remained in the competition were very good, adding: “We are the only team from League One left in it, which is a credit to the boys.

Rovers’ principal focus until then would be the league campaign and Smith added: “A cup draw is a cup draw – the tie will be in a few weeks, so we will deal with it when it comes round.”

The other quarter-finals feature Dundee United against Crusaders at Tannadice, also on November 11, with a 1pm kick-off, plus Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Falkirk at Tulloch Caledonian Stadium, which will be shown live on BBC ALBA at 5.15pm the same day.

Sunday, November 12 sees The New Saints at home to Queen of the South, which is live on S4C at 2.45pm