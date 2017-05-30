Smith aiming to bring smiles back to Stark’s

New Raith Rovers manager Barry Smith set his sights on winning promotion at his official unveiling at Stark’s Park this afternoon.

The 43-year-old has signed a two-year contract at the Kirkcaldy club after making the switch from neighbours East Fife and he is hoping to guide the club back to the Championship at the first attempt following relegation to League One.

”From a personal point of view, I’m delighted that Raith Rovers have chosen myself to become manager of the club,” Smith said.

“It was obviously a major disappointment last season (for the club) but as far as I’m concerned it’s gone.

“My focus is fully on the season coming, and how much of a positive outcome we’re going to get from it.

“We can’t get any more positive than saying we’re going to be challenging at the top end of the league and looking to get promoted.

“That’s my objective, ans something the players will get to know as soon as they return from close season.

“I can’t wait to get started, and the sooner we get the squad assembled and ready to go the better.

“The aim is to be positive and make sure the players give the fans something to smile about again.”

After spending more than two weeks searching for John Hughes’ replacement, Raith chairman Alan Young believes the club has got the best man for the job.

“As a board our objective was to select an individual who could stabilize and progress our club,” he said.

“We needed a person who can work within our established infrastructure with as few upheavals as possible.

“Someone who can hit the ground running and lift spirits, rediscover confidence, and reignite enthusiasm.

“Someone who will have us challenging for promotion from a very difficult league - that man is Barry Smith.

“This club previously had eight years in the Championship, and the first objective is to get back there as soon as we possibly can.”

Further comments from the club chairman, and the new manager, will be featured in Thursday’s Fife Free Press.