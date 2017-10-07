Smith delighted as 'resilient' Raith march past St Mirren

St Mirren 1 Raith Rovers 3

Raith Rovers are through to the quarter-finals of the Irn-Bru Challenge after beating Championship table toppers St. Mirren.

The Kirkcaldy side travelled to Paisley without a host of injured first team regulars which meant starts for development squad players Dave McKay, James Berry and Jamie Watson.

Gavin Reilly’s opening goal gave the hosts the lead on 63 minutes but Lewis Vaughan equalised for the visitors less than 30 seconds later.

Vaughan was again involved as Raith took the lead, playing the ball across to Spence to turn the ball home for a 2-1 advantage with 17 minutes remaining.

Captain Bobby Barr sealed the win nine minutes from time to send Raith home with a place in that next round and a 3-1 victory.

Manager Barry Smith praised his players for doing the dirty side of the game well.

“We are delighted to get through," he said. "We asked them to go and defend well, and I thought they did that.

"Coming to a place like this a hard task and they had to be resilient."

Smith also believes that equalising so soon after St. Mirren took the lead was crucial to his side’s success.

"It’s important that when we did go behind the heads didn’t go down," he said.

"It’s credit to them because when we had opportunities to get shots away we did that and we tested their keeper."

The draw for the quarter-final takes place on Tuesday.

St Mirren: Stewart, Buchanan (Smith 76), Baird, Eckersley, Demetriou, Irvine (MacPherson 56), McShane, Erhahon, Hilson, Stewart, Reilly (Duffy 76). Not used: Samson, McGinn, Sutton, Kirkpatrick.

Raith Rovers: Smith, Thomson, Murray, Watson, McKay, Herron, Berry, Barr, Matthews, Spence (Court 90), Vaughan. Not used: Valentine, Smith, Stevenson, Osei, Bell, Brian.

Referee: Euan Anderson

Attendance: 1970