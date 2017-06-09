Statement of intent as Raith complete triple signing coup

Raith Rovers boss Barry Smith has made his first signings bringing two prolific strikers and a promising defender to the club.

In a statement of intent ahead of the League One promotion push, Smith has secured the services of front men Greig Spence and Liam Buchanan, who managed 53 goals between them in the division last season.

Spence (24), returns for a second spell at the Kirkcaldy club after notching 26 times for Alloa last season, while Buchanan (32), arrives from Livingston, where he bagged 27 goals last term to help the West Lothian side win the League One title.

In his first spell with Raith, Spence scored 23 times in two seasons, and played a major role in the club winning the Ramsdens Cup in 2004, while Buchanan has scored 185 goals in almost 400 matches, and has now featured for all four Fife senior clubs.

Also moving to Stark's Park is 23-year-old defender Euan Murray, a player highly-regarded by the recently-appointed Raith boss, and who spent last season at Southport in the English National League North, having started his career at Motherwell.

Smith told the Press: "Euan might might be a bit unknown to the fans out there but he's someone I've known for a few years.

"He got experience down south and he's come back a better player. He's a young, hungry, aggressive defender and he'll do well for Raith.

"The other two - everybody will know about and they are two great additions to the squad.

"Liam was top scorer at Livingston last season when they won the league and Greig was here before, and has proved since he went away what a top goalscorer he is as well.

"Everything's looking positive and hopefully signing these guys will get the fans back buying their season tickets, and getting ready for the campaign that's ahead."

Both strikers were wanted men and Smith revealed he had to fend off interest from rival clubs to secure their services.

"I've worked with both them before, that had a major say in them coming to Raith," he said.

"They know how I work, I know how they work and that ticks a lot of boxes for both of us.

"They had offers elsewhere but it's important that they come to Raith, push on and have successful seasons."

Smith also revealed he is hopeful of tying down Jason Thomson on a new contract once the club captain returns from holiday, while he is also in talks with midfielder/left back Mark Docherty, who was released by Dumbarton at the end of the season.

"We're trying to add to the squad, but it's dictated by what we've got available to us," he added.

"But we're certainly speaking to a lot of players and it's just a case of getting the right ones that will enhance the squad at Raith.

"We've still got players under contract here that will want to prove something and get us back in Championship.

"I'm happy with the squad as it is just now, but we're still looking to add."