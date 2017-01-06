Stevenson: I can bring goals to Raith

Ryan Stevenson was a key player for Gary Locke at Hearts - now he hopes to make a similar impact at Raith Rovers after being reunited with his former boss.

Stevenson made 28 appearances for the Tynecastle club under Locke in season 2013-14, scoring eight times as the Jambos suffered relegation following a 15 point deduction for entering administration.

Now 32, and after going part-time with Ayr United and Dumbarton, Stevenson is delighted to be back in full-time football with Raith and looking forward to proving he still has a lot to offer.

“I’m a bit older - but once I get my feet in the door I’ll try and hit the ground running,” he said.

“I’m confident in my own ability and what I can bring to the team.

“Scoring goals is a big part of my game. I’ve scored a couple in the last four or five games so I know I’ll be able to chip in with goals. Hopefully I can do that to help the team.

“I know the gaffer from my time at Hearts as well so I know what I’m getting with him. I know he’s a good manager, and a good guy.

“My best mate Kevin Cuthbert is here as well - he was best man at my wedding - so I knew what I was coming to. It’s a big club and it was too good an opportunity to turn down.”

Stevenson revealed that Dumbarton were keen to keep him but after becoming aware of interest from Raith, there was only one place he wanted to spend the rest of the season.

“On Saturday after my game I knew there was a chance of it happening so there was a wee bit of a scamper to try and get things sorted,” he said.

“I was in early doors on Monday to get it pushed through before the Dunfermline game, and while it wasn’t nice to start off with a defeat, you take it on the chin and move on from it.

“There’s a big game coming up on Saturday and we’re still in a good position in the league. You’re only as good as your last game but if we win on Saturday the full complexion changes again.”

Stevenson has featured as both a midfielder and striker at Dumbarton in the first half of the season, making nine starts and eight substitute appearances, but he is still unsure what his role at Stark’s Park will be.

“We’ve not really spoke about it because it was so rushed through,” Stevenson said. “I only really trained with the team for an hour before the Dunfermline game.

“The best thing now is to get back into training, have a couple of days with the boys, get to know the manager’s plans and just look forward to Saturday. He knows where I want to play and what my best positions are. but as I’ve always done, wherever I’m playing in the team I’ll give it everything I’ve got.”