Winning is all that matters to Raith midfielder Herron

Raith Rovers midfielder John Herron admitted the high of scoring his first goal for the club was cancelled out by the failure to pick up three points at bottom of the table Forfar.

Herron’s opener at Station Park on Saturday was cancelled out by Mark Millar’s penalty as Raith had to settle for a 1-1 draw, which allowed title rivals Ayr United to draw level on points at the top of League One.

Rovers still lead the standings on goal difference, but for Herron, Saturday was a bittersweet day.

“The main thing in any performance for us this season is to win every game,” he said.

“On a personal note, I got my first goal for the club, and it was exciting and full of emotion, but then at the end of the match it meant nothing, so it just cancelled itself out.

“We’re not happy with a point, but we’ve got to move on and look to next match.”

Herron describes himself as a box-to-box midfielder with an eye for goal but he is enjoying being asked to do a more defensive job at Raith.

“I like running back as much as I like running forward,” he said.

“Wherever I’ve played I’ve always scored goals from midfield, but I’m mostly used to playing in a three in the middle where I can go and wander and get more goals that way.

“The gaffer likes to play two up front, and two in the middle, but I like it this way too, playing in a more rigid formation and learning more and more, both defensively and attacking-wise,

“It’s all about deciding when to run forward and when not to.

“Because I’m still young I always want to go forward, but sometimes you’ve got to sit back and let someone else do it. The main thing for me is I’m still learning.”

Herron raised eyebrows by turning down the prospect of a move to the Premiership with Ross County in the summer in order to sign for Raith, but he insisted the chance to play regular first team football was the deciding factor.

That should come as no surprise considering the player also ripped up his contract at Celtic in order to pursue first team football at Blackpool earlier in his career.

“I signed a new deal with Celtic and left six months later and people ask me why I did it,” he said.

“But I’m not a believer of just sitting there and picking up money.

“People who know me know I like to play football, so I went to Blackpool and played for the first six months, then had a bit of an altercation so didn’t play for the next six months and l left.

“I went to Dunfermline on loan, and as much as people won’t like it, I loved my time there. I played 26 games and lost only three, so my record there was very good.

“After the season finished I went away with Ross County and they wanted me to sign, but I wasn’t guaranteed to play most weeks.

“I wanted to go somewhere and play because I knew my ankle needed it.

“I missed a lot of games so I wanted to get my ankle back strong, play games, get my confidence back and being able to stay at home as well makes a big difference.

“My main objective coming to Raith initially was to train and stay fit, but when they sold Call to Hearts the gaffer gave me the opportunity to sign.

“I saw the team spirit was excellent, and the boys have all welcomed me in and I’ve loved it here so far.

“I’ve been very impressed with the training, gym, astro, and the gaffer was pretty much the last knot on the lace for me coming here.

“He demands a lot of you, but he only makes you better. That’s why I’m here and the players are excellent too.

“The club has got a very stable thing going here that can only make them progress and as players we’re all gathering behind the manager and pushing in the same direction.”