Raith to visit Dumbarton in Irn Bru last eight

Raith Rovers recovered magnificently from a goal down to beat St Mirren on Saturday in the Irn Bru Cup (picture by Eddie Doig).
Raith Rovers face another journey west in the next stage of the Irn Bru Cup.

The draw for the quarter-finals, made earlier today, paired Barry Smith’s team with the Championship side – just three days after they knocked out another club from the Championship, leaders St Mirren.

The other matches feature Dundee United v Crusaders, The New Saints v Queen of the South and Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Falkirk.

Ties are due to be played on the weekend of November 11-12 and will be subject to TV selections.