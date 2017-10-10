Raith to visit Dumbarton in Irn Bru last eight

Raith Rovers face another journey west in the next stage of the Irn Bru Cup.

The draw for the quarter-finals, made earlier today, paired Barry Smith’s team with the Championship side – just three days after they knocked out another club from the Championship, leaders St Mirren.

The other matches feature Dundee United v Crusaders, The New Saints v Queen of the South and Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Falkirk.

Ties are due to be played on the weekend of November 11-12 and will be subject to TV selections.