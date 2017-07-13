Restructure when season kicks off

There will be a new look to amateur football in Fife this season when the new campaign kicks off in August.

The Kingdom of Fife Amateur Football Association has been formed after the amateur football clubs in both the Fife AFA and Kingdom Caledonian AFA agreed to the restructure of the game in the Kingdom.

A total of 40 clubs have come together to make up three divisions - Premier League, Championship and First Division.

The reconstruction of the two associations in Fife amateur football brings together some excellent clubs with a strong history and enviable reputation in amateur football going as far back as the 19th century and playing in the East Fife AFA and Kirkcaldy and District AFA.

The Kingdom of Fife AFA will be a full member of the Scottish Amateur Football Association and will play an active role within the SAFA to develop amateur football across all parts of Fife.

The make up of the leagues for the new season will be as follows.

Premier League - Aberdour SDC, AM Soccer, Auchtermuchty Bellvue, Bowhill Rovers, Cupar Hearts, FC Bayside, Fossoway, Greig Park Rangers, Hearts of Beath, Kingdom Athletic, Leven United, Pittenweem Rovers, Rosyth, Starthmiglo United.

Championship - Burntisland United, Dysart, Fife Thistle, Glenrothes Strollers, Kelty Hearts, Kinross, Kirkcaldy YMCA, Kirkland Villa, Leslie Hearts, Lomond Vics, Lumphinnans United, Methilhill Strollers, St Andrews University, St Monans Swallows.

First Division - AM Soccer Reserves, Balgonie Scotia, Dulloch, Falkland, Glenrothes Ams, Kennoway Ams, Kennoway United, Kinross Colts, Kirkcaldy Rovers, Markinch, Rosebank Rangers, St Andrews Ams.

The new season officially gets underway on Saturday, August 19 when the new restructure will come into full effect.