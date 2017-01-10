Rosyth 3-1 Fife Thistle

For the opening game of 2017 Thistle made the trip down to Rosyth to face a side who had recorded five consecutive wins.

In contrast Thistle recorded five consecutive defeats three of which had come in the league and put a massive dent in their promotion challenge. A sixth consecutive defeat would all but end Thistle’s promotion hopes and match their worst ever sequence of results in the club’s history.

It took the hosts just six minutes to open the scoring when a poor clearance from Thomson was collected by Turner who saw his effort well blocked by keeper Anderson however Higgins reacted fastest to prod home the loose ball.

Just five minutes after the restart Thistle’s Ireland slipped a great pass through to Barnes who held off the attentions of Daly just long enough to get off a shot which was well blocked, however, Petrie had read the situation well and slammed the loose ball into the net.

Thistle saw the game swing on a moment of controversy when Anderson was injured making a block from Fraser.

The referee failed to notice the ‘keeper lying prone on the ground as play raged on for a period with Thistle desperately trying to get the ball out off play.

After a full 10 seconds Robertson managed to squeeze the ball through a ruck of legs to put his side back in front.

Rosyth made sure of the victory when Higgins netted and ended Thistles promotion hopes.

Alba Mortgage Solutions man of the match – Sean Wright.

Thistle – Anderson (Murray 69), Ireland, Wright, Thomson, Gorgon (Ross 60), Shepherd (McShane 71), Gough, Jukes, Cameron (Archibald 75), Barnes, Petrie.

Sub – G Kirk

On Saturday Thistle host St Monans Swallows with the fixture switched to at Recreation Park, St Monans at 2pm.