Rovers reveal new playing kits for 2017-18 term

Raith Rovers have unveiled the team’s new playing kits for the forthcoming 2017-18 campaign.

The outfit was designed by Puma and the club hopes it will once again prove popular with the fanbase, maintaining the core Rovers colours of blue, white and red across both kits.

The strips were formally launched at Society Restaurant & Bar in Kirkcaldy, where players, management and fans were in attendance.

Players appeared in the strips and Raith TV’s comentator, Davie Hancock, compered the event, as well as interviewing the players and manager Barry Smith about the new look and the season ahead.

A club spokesman said: “The kit was very well received, particularly the home top. It’s a bit of a favourite out of all the tops on view. We hope to shift a few off the back of a successful launch and decent publicity.”

He added: “There were healthy numbers there. The Rovers manager and players were more than happy to mix with the crowd and get pictures done. In general, we were very, very pleased with how it went.

“With any strip launch, it allows people to get behind the club in a different way, either by buying the strip, wearing the strip, or seeing the guys in the new colours.

“It adds to that community and team spirit that we’re trying to build on all the time.”

Sponsoring the home shirts once again is author Val McDermid, who told the club website: “I’m delighted to be able to continue my sponsorship of the home shirts. I’m proud to be associated with the club and I’m happy to be able to show my support in a practical way. And I’d be lying if I denied it has won me a certain amount of popularity out there in the wider world!”

Also returning as back-of-shirt sponsors for the home kit this year is Carr’s Flour Mill. George Wishart also said that Carr’s Flour Mills Ltd was happy continue to give its full support to the Rovers. He said: “We appreciate all businesses have their ups and downs and have full confidence in the board, management and players of the club in their effort this coming season to regain their Championship status. We would urge the fantastic hardcore of supporters we have to continue to back their Club and enjoy the season ahead.”