Saint Andrews side walks the walk

St Andrews and East Neuk Community Football Club Walking Football team.
The St Andrews and East Neuk Community Football Club Walking Football team competed in the inaugural SFA East Region Walking Football Tournament, at Links Park, Montrose.

On a cold but sunny afternoon, 11 teams and over 100 players participated in the competition, which was based on two leagues, two semi-finals and a final.

This was only StAEN’s second competition since the team’s inception in February, but they made it to the final, knocking out East Fife in the semi-final, only to be beaten by recent Scottish Cup winners Links Park, Montrose.

Walking football is a burgeoning sport for men and women, mostly over 50 years of age.

Anyone interested should contact John Drysdale at chair_saencfc@outlook.com