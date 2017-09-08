Saints aim to prove the House doesn’t always win

Craig Morrison takes his Saints to meet league leaders Fauldhouse on Saturday delighted that he has a full squad to pick from.

The United gaffer has had to do without several players over the past couple of weekends as the side slipped to back to back league and cup defeats to Musselburgh.

But, with the exception of Aiden Henry, all have returned to a squad which has been bolstered further by the addition of forward Paul Quinn from Dundonald.

Morrison said: “We played pretty well against Musselburgh at the weekend but were still quite a few boys down.

“For a good hour we competed but, when they made their subs, they were bringing on some real quality.

“I think that was the difference in the end.

“My frustration over the past couple of weekends is that we haven’t been able to have a good crack at them with everyone available.”

Saints have started their league campaign well and go into Saturday’s game in fourth spot.

Fauldhouse have started better than any, though, and have yet to drop any points.

“We’ll go over there and give it a good go,” said the manager.

“I think it’ll be similar to when we played Haddington in how free flowing they are.

“It’s important that when we get on the ball and any chances come up that we take them.”