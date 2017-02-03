Saints go back on the point hunt

St Andrews United head into arguably their biggest game of the season this weekend when they host Armadale Thistle.

When the club dropped down from the Super League at the end of last season, the ambition was to leap straight back up.

But the campaign hasn’t gone to plan, and United are now facing a battle to retain their East Premier League status.

Things looked promising at the start of the new season as the side racked up win after win in August.

Remarkably, that summer month was to be the last time the side won a match in 2016.

It’s left United fourth from bottom on 16 points and having played 18 games.

The three clubs below have all played less, including visitors at the weekend Armadale, who are one place and four points behind Saints but having played two games less.

It makes the meeting between the two this weekend absolutely crucial - the proverbial six-pointer.

Win, and United will have a bit of breathing space.

Lose, and all of a sudden they are in real danger of being dragged in.

Those who have watched United since Craig Morrison took the helm know performances aren’t bad and three points on Saturday may just be the springboard needed to kick start the campaign.

The club has announced that Sam Buchan has departed for Dundonald.