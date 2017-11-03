Saints on course to hit Morrison’s targets

St Andrews United boss Craig Morrison admits he’s content with how the season has been shaping up for his side.

Having had to scrap away at the wrong end of the division last season, and only escaping relegation due to Kelty Hearts moving into the senior ranks, it’s been a totally different story for United this term.

On Saturday the side returned from Kirriemuir with a hard earned 1-0 win which sees them sitting in fourth spot, just four points from second.

Ahead of a weekend derby with Glenrothes on Saturday, Morrison says his side is not a million miles away from where he wants it to be.

“We have our own targets which we want to meet before Christmas,” said the manager.

“If we can keep putting results together like we have been then we’ll beat them.”

And United will get the chance to put further pressure on the top sides when they host Fife rivals Glenrothes.

Glens, who drew 2-2 with Tayport at the weekend, are amongst the chasing pack in mid-table.

Morrison said: “You know what you’ll get against Glenrothes.

“They’re a side which is together and works very hard for each other.

“Results didn’t go their way at the start of the season but they are now and they’re scoring goals as well.

“But for us, it’s just about making sure our performance levels are right.”