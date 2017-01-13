Saints put in hard work to turn their season around

St Andrews United’s festive period was full of hard graft, and boss Craig Morrison says the side is raring to kick-start its season.

United had hoped to be back in competitive action on Saturday against Armadale Thistle but the game had to be called off due to a road traffic accident (see bottom of page).

St Andrews United manager Craig Morrison

Instead Morrison’s men will play their first game of 2017 this weekend when they travel to meet Arniston Rangers.

And it’s an encounter they’ll be more than ready for, after putting in some tough shifts over the festive break.

Morrison said: “It was a really good festive break for us.

“We had a few gym sessions doing metafit, insanity and a spin class as well as training.

“We played a friendly as well against Leven United and won 8-2.

“The guys have been working really hard.”

This weekend United visit Arniston Rangers, a side very much in the hunt for promotion.

“I know from experience that Arniston are a very good team,” said the Saints boss.

“They have a lot of threats across the park so we need to be at our best to stop them.

“But we will be going there to do a job on them.”

Scott Mayne, Ben Anthony and Ross Graham miss out.