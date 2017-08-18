Saints won’t get too far ahead of themselves

Have your say

Craig Morrison insists nobody at Barnetts Park will get over excited by the club’s flying start to the new season.

Saints have been looking sharp since the camapign kicked off, winning three games fromtheir first four.

But the boss knows it’s still too early in the campaign to start looking at league tables, and wants his men to stay focused on winning each game.

On Saturday United beat Haddington 3-1 before seeing off Glenrothes 3-2 in midweek.

“Things are ticking along nicely for us but it’s still really early days yet,” said the boss

“The past two games we’ve played I’ve had different performances from the side.

“At the weekend I thought we were superb but against Glenrothes we didn’t really hit the heights we’re capable of.

“But if we’re not playing well and still winning the three points, you’ll always take that.”

Morrison’s men now head into the weekend full of confidence.

A trip to meet Blackburn United awaits Saints - and Morrison expects a tough 90 minutes.

“I know a couple of their players from my playing days and they have a good side,” said the boss.

“There are fine margins in this league and they’ve had a couple of draws already.

“The one extra goal for them in those games could make all the difference.

“We’ll aim to start the game right and go on to get a positive result.”