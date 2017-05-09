Sauchie 2-1 Tayport

Tayport’s recent unbeaten run came to an end last weekend when they were edged out by a late Sauchie penalty at Beechwood Park as the hosts kept their title hopes alive.

John Ovenstone’s men had a couple of early efforts, with both Jamie Mackie and Stuart Walton shooting off-target and the former also seeing a strike headed away by a defender.

At the other end, Craig Sturrock had to clear off the line.

But it was the Canniepairt outfit who opened the scoring.

On 36 minutes, Mackie sprayed the ball out wide to Walton who delivered a high, hanging cross into the Sauchie box.

Home ‘keeper Dolan came out to claim but the ball slipped through his fingers and, as it landed, Dale Reid gleefully tucked away his 23rd goal of the season.

Daniel Sanchez then had a shot saved, while Reid tested the ‘keeper with a stinging drive after a long clearance had bounced over the centre-halves.

A minute into the second half Jamie Mackie went close with a free kick but Sauchie then began to push forward with more urgency.

Martin Shields missed a sitter on 52 minutes but, when a similar chance fell to Josh Flood, he rammed home the equaliser.

‘Port did have a chance to edge back into the lead, midway through the half.

Dolan stopped a Mackie free kick at the near post, but Gary Sutherland blazed the loose ball high over the top.

The hosts pushed on again, desperate for a winning goal to boost their promotion and title hopes and when Gregor Anderson and Kieran Conway tackled a Sauchie forward he went down under the challenge and the referee pointed to the spot.

Substitute Darren Cummings converted the kick, to roars of approval from the home support.

There was one last chance for Tayport but Alan Tulleth’s free kick hit the side-netting and Sauchie would take the points.

Tayport - Sorley, Conway, Sturrock, Sanchez, Anderson, Ogg, Mackie (Alvarez), Walton (Christie), Reid (Tulleth), Sutherland, Paterson.