Scone Thistle 4-1 Newburgh

Newburgh travelled to Scone hoping to improve on last season’s results against their old rivals having lost both games without even a goal to show.

Newburgh’s starting line-up included midweek signing Scott Peletier at right back and Stephan Fortune at centre back in a rearranged back line.

A Newburgh corner led to the opening goal on the 29th minute.

A decent ball was delivered into the box by Anderson which was cleared up field by the Scone defence.

The ball was picked up by Scone’s Moffat on the angle of the box and smashed a perfect shot high into the Burgh goal.

A second goal was added to the Scone tally on the 44rd minute when a mistake in the middle of the park gifted the ball to Scone who quickly broke through the Newburgh defence and moved the ball wide to Moffat, The Scone striker doubled his and Scones tally to two with a shot from a very tight angle.

The second half was only three minutes old when Newburgh found themselves 3-0 down with another mistake allowing Fertacz to get behind the Burgh defence to square the ball for Moffat who slotted the ball away for his hat-trick.

Newburgh dug in and grabbed a lifeline on the 58th minute when superb movement by Fowler allowed him to outpace his marker and get in one on one with the keeper. Fowler coolly dragged the ball wide and passed the ball into the empty net.

This good work was again to be outdone when Newburgh’s lack of concentration cost them another goal three minutes later. Moffat this time turned provider with his cross finding Sinclair who found the back of the new to restore the three goal advantage for the home side.

Scone once again proved to be a difficult fixture for Newburgh.

Newburgh - A Seath, S Peletier, S Fortune (Galloway), L O’Brien, F Wilson, L Mann (Lumsden 59), F Anderson, M Perrie, J Saunders (Brocklebank 78), J Wilson, S Fowler.