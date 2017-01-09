Scorching football helps thaw

This first meeting between the clubs of theseason was to serve up something special for the hardy supporters who turned up on a cold winter day.

A positive start from KSH saw C Gay the first player to test the Downfield `keeper with a postage stamp effort of a free kick, the Downfield man was equal to the shot.

It was Downfield who opened the scoring on 16 minutes only for Wilson to level matters five minutes later.

The scoreline was turned around as Rolland smashed the ball high into the net.

After 32 minutes a Rolland header from a corner kick was handled on the goal line. A penalty and red card followed as the referee saw it as a clear goal scoring opportunity.

Wilson stepped up and calmly send the ball one way and the ‘keeper the other.

The drama continued with another penalty award two minutes later.

This time Partridge was crudely bundled straight in front of the referee, again a decision that left the man in black no option.

Wilson picked the other side with this penalty as the `keeper made a valiant effort the ball hit the back of the net.

Five minutes into the half Rolland scored his second of the day when he powered a header home from a Young cross.

The perfect start to the half and a goal that should have eased the home side’s nerves.

Strangely the play became a bit disjointed and a spirited showing from Downfield meant the remaining minutes would be far from a formality.

Then just after the hour mark Downfield pulled a goal back to reduce the deficit when a looping header crept under the crossbar.

M.Gay rounded off the action for the day with a stunning finish with two minutes remaining.

Kennoway - Paterson, Young, Partridge, Doig, Brewster, Craig, Rolland, C.Gay, Shaw, Band, Wilson.

Subs - M Gay, Simpson, Davidson, Sutherland, Byers.

Next game is away to Whitburn on Saturday.