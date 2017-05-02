St Andrews 1-3 Downfield

This was St Andrews’ last game of the season and with four draws from their last five games they knew they had to take all three points to keep some breathing space between them and third bottom Whitburn.

As it turned out, United went down and, with Whitburn beating Haddington, their survival hopes hang in the balance.

Just two point separate ‘Burn in the final relegation place and Saints, with Whitburn still having four games in hand.

The visitors took the lead with their first chance of the match when they broke down the right hand side the ball was fired across the face of the goal and their striker slotted the ball into net.

St Andrews continued to put Downfield under pressure and Hendry could have drawn them level but his header went over. Honeyman had the next chance for Saints but his shot hit the bar. St Andrews then found themselves two down when defender Quinn was turned on the edge of the box it allowed the Downfield forward to race in on goal and fire the ball into the net.

The Saints knew they faced a tough task to get themselves back into this match but they had the first real chance of the second half when Honeyman broke down the right and cut into the box but his shot was saved. The Saint where reduced to ten men when defender Jason Quinn was sent off after a incident with a Downfield forward.

Midfielder Aiden Hendry thought he had scored but his shot was cleared off the line. St Andrews pressure finally paid off when Falconer was brought down inside the box and Hendry scored from the penalty spot.

St Andrews were then reduced to nine men when Flemming was sent off for his second bookable offence.

With the Saints pushing for the equaliser they were caught out with a long ball which allowed Downfield to score their third goal of the match.