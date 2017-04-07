St Andrews boss aims for maximum points to ensure safety

Craig Morrison is calling on his Saints to take maximum points from their three remaining games as they edge closer to safety.

United went a long way to preserving their McBookie.com East Premier League status on Saturday when they returned from Treaton Park, home of title chasing Kennoway Star Hearts, with a point following a 1-1 draw.

The point keeps Saints fourth from bottom in the division but, with only three teams going down this term due to Falkirk Juniors folding, that will be enough to see Saints survive.

Whitburn and Armadale are chasing and have games in hand, but remain some points off United.

Morrison said: “Saturday was by far the best performance since I’ve been at the club - we dominated the game from start to finish.

“Their ‘keeper kept them in it really with some outstanding saves.

“Now we’re looking for three wins from the games left.

“Whitburn look to be the main threat to us because of the games in hand but if we look after ourselves, and approach the remaining games in the same manner as we did on Saturday, we should be fine.”

This weekend Saints host local rivals Tayport.

“I know a lot of their players and know the club and expect a tough game,” said Morrison.

Kick off is 2.30pm.