St Andrews boss wants his side to step it up

Craig Morrison has called on his side to “be the best they can be” when they take to the pitch this Saturday.

St Andrews found themselves dumped out of the Fife & Lothians Cup on Saturday against an Arniston side which also turfed them from the Scottish.

Frustratingly, Morrison’s men found themselves a goal behind with a matter of seconds on the clock, before having to play most of the 2-1 defeat with 10 men when Michael Fleming was sent off for mouthing off at the ref.

The United boss admits it’s simply not good enough.

He said: “We’ve had a chat with the guys about them needing to step up to the plate and being the best they can be when they cross the white line, as individuals and as a unit.

“It’s getting a bit frustrating now.

“I’ve no doubt that we have the quality to be up at the top end of the league but it’s not been good enough.”

Morrison is hoping it’ll be third time lucky this weekend when Arniston again meet Saints, this time in the league.

The visitors currently prop up the division.

“They’ve knocked us out of two cups now, so if that doesn’t motivate you, nothing will,” said the boss.

“The top four teams in the league are all playing each other as well, so there will be points dropped.

“We have to take the opportunity.

“It’s a big game for us back at home.”