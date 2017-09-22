Search

St Andrews missing target men in cup tie

Two-goal Daryl Falconer, left, will be absent for St Andrews United on Saturday.
Two-goal Daryl Falconer, left, will be absent for St Andrews United on Saturday.

St Andrews United will be without two players tomorrow (Saturday) who each scored twice for them in last weekend’s 5-1 win 0ver Whitburn. Daryl Falconer and Paul Quinn, who is on loan from Dundonald Bluebell and ‘cup tied’, are unavailable – but manager Craig Morrison says there is depth among his squad.

United visit the East Premier League’s bottom side Arniston Rangers in the Scottish Junior Cup and Morrison said: “Whatever challenge is placed in front of us – the majority of the time we have stepped up to the mark, so it will be a similar approach and we’ll play our usual game.”

United had recently signed Saturday’s other scorer, Scott Lawrie, and the boss added: “We have the personnel there to slot in.”