St Andrews missing target men in cup tie

St Andrews United will be without two players tomorrow (Saturday) who each scored twice for them in last weekend’s 5-1 win 0ver Whitburn. Daryl Falconer and Paul Quinn, who is on loan from Dundonald Bluebell and ‘cup tied’, are unavailable – but manager Craig Morrison says there is depth among his squad.

United visit the East Premier League’s bottom side Arniston Rangers in the Scottish Junior Cup and Morrison said: “Whatever challenge is placed in front of us – the majority of the time we have stepped up to the mark, so it will be a similar approach and we’ll play our usual game.”

United had recently signed Saturday’s other scorer, Scott Lawrie, and the boss added: “We have the personnel there to slot in.”