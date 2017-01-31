St Andrews Uni 0-3 Fife Thistle

Thistle faced their local rivals in the league for the first time since March 2012.

Thistle made the breakthrough after 26 minutes when Jukes cut open the home defence before cutting the ball back into the path of Petrie who showed terrific composure to slam the ball home from just inside the box.

After 38 minutes Thistle doubled their advantage when a long ball from Gough was dummied by Barnes allowing Jukes to take possession before leaving McGuigan in his wake and rounding the keeper to slot the ball into the net for his sixth goal of the campaign.

The pace of the home side was always a threat to Thistle and just on half time only a tremendous tackle from Carson prevented the impressive Ntolkeras from getting a clear shot on goal.

Thistle knew a third goal would likely kill off the students’ hope of a comeback and just five minutes after the interval Ireland pounced on a slack pass back before driving in on goal and firing past McInally from a tight angle.

Thistle were using the width really well with Moir looking in the mood as he sprayed the passes around but still the home keeper was proving a tough obstacle to pass.

Barnes had a golden opportunity to grab the fourth goal 20 minutes from time when Jukes picked him out with a neat pass but with the goal at his mercy the normally lethal hitman pulled his effort high and wide but in the end the 3-0 win and a return to winning ways was satisfaction enough.

Alba Mortgage Solutions Man of the Match – John Moir.

Thistle – Anderson, Ireland, Carson (Wright 70), McArthur, Gough, Jukes (Ross 75), Thomson, Foulkes (McShane 59), Moir (Palacios 75), Barnes, Petrie (Gorgon 64)

Tomorrow (Saturday) Thistle travel to Falkland to face Lomond Victoria in the league with a 2pm kick off.