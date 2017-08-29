St Andrews United 0-3 Musselburgh

It was third against second in this East Premier League match St Andrews were looking to win this this game and show they are real promotion contenders.

The visitors. pre-season title favourites to make a return straight back up to the Super League, had the best of the first half and had the Saints on the back foot.

Only a great save from Hunter in the Saints goals denied Musselburgh from taking the lead.

After 30 minutes the visitors found themselves down to ten when Michael Moffat was sent off.

And United looked to make their numerical advantage pay.

A good move down the right hand side gave St Andrews their best chance of the half but Honeyman elected to shot when he should have squared it.

A quick break from Musselburgh had the St Andrews defence in trouble and when the ball came in from the right the Musselburgh forward Conor Thomson slotted the ball into the net.

Musselburgh continued to put St Andrews under pressure and where unlucky not to score when a ball into the box was laid back to the edge of the box but the shot went just over.

The Saints did not head that warning because moments later the visitor increased their lead with an almost identical move but this time the ball landed in the net thanks to Mathu King

Some fine play by Saints defender Nutt allowed him to fire the ball across the face of the goal but their was no one on hand to put the ball into the net.

Musselburgh scored their third when a through ball cut open the home defence and allowed Stephen MacDonald to fire the ball into the net.

As the game drew to a close St Andrews had a few half chances but still failed to score.

​This was a poor performance from St Andrews they never really got started and resorted to firing long high balls up the field which the Musselburgh dealt with easily.

The two teams meet again next week in the cup the Saints will know they will have to improve if they want to make the next round.