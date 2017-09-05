St Andrews United 1-5 Musselburgh

Another Saturday, another convincing defeat to Musselburgh, who proved classy opposition again.

This was an East of Scotland Cup clash, rather than last week’s Premier League match.

Different stakes, but a similar outcome.

As so often, St Andrews conceded an early goal after just eight minutes through temporary loss of concentration.

Having done that, though, they did their best to make amends, and matched Musselburgh for the remainder of the half.

Saints came close to scoring on a couple of occasions and Dylan Honeyman, on the right wing, was particularly dangerous.

Derek Wallace was also effective at splitting open the opposition with strategically perfected balls from deep midfield to an attacking position.

It was no surprise then when United scored the equaliser early in the second half.

When Scott Orrock made the best of Ryan McInnes’s delivery.

United thought we were in with a chance at that point, and even when Musselburgh went 2-1 up, were still fighting.

After 3-1, however, it was a different story as Musselburgh wrapped up the win in style.

Home team heads seemed to go down, the back line fell further and further back and Musselburgh took full advantage of the invitation to score a final two, heartbreaking goals.

A club spokesman said said it was lessons.

“We were, once again, missing important players through their social engagements,” he said.

“But even so, St Andrews were given a lesson in Super League football, from a team who will surely be playing there again next season.

“It’s back to the drawing board for manager Craig Morrison, as he continues to search for an effective striker, as well as for an assistant coach.

“Next week, it’s back to Premier League duty, as we travel away to Fauldhouse - who are likely rivals with Musselburgh for league champion spot.

“It won’t be easy.”