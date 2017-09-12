St Andrews United 3-3 Fauldhouse

After two difficult games against Musselburgh St Andrews knew things weren’t going to get any easier when they faced the unbeaten league leaders Fauldhouse at Barnetts Park.

The first chance of the match fell to the Saints when on loan striker Paul Quinn set up Anthony but with just the keeper to beat he fired his shot wide.

Fauldhouse punished St Andrews for this miss when a shot from the edge of the box found its way into the net to give them the lead.

St Andrews didn’t let this set back worry them and continued to put the visitors under pressure.

This pressure paid off when Honeyman’s cross found Orrock inside the box and he drove the ball into the net.

Saints took the lead when Wallace’s cross field pass found Honeyman in space the midfielder played an inviting ball across the goal and Wallace was on hand to fire the ball into the net.

The home side increased their lead on the stroke of half time when Liam McDaid carried the ball to the edge of their box unchallenged where he fired a super shot into the roof of the net.

The visitors pulled one back when a cross from the left was turned into the net by Anthony Higgins.

Unfortunately this was the big striker’s last involvement in the match because moments later he suffered what looked like a nasty injury when his ankle gave way

The seriousness of this injury resulted in a thirty minute delay until an ambulance arrived to take the player to hospital.

When the game restarted Quinn had a good chance to increase Saints lead but he headed over.

It was the visitors who got the next goal when corner to the back post was headed back across goal their player was first to react and turn the ball into the net.

A Saints spokesman said: “At the start of the day if you had asked Saints’ management team if they would be happy with a draw against the unbeaten league leaders they would have said yes. But going in at half time 3-1 up and knowing you should have scored more they will be disappointed they didn’t take three points.”