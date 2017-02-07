St Andrews United 4-1 Armadale Thistle

At last a win for Saints.

The team very much deserved the three points gained with four great goals.

the scoreline was 3-0 at half time and a further goal was put away at the start of the second half.

It became apparent early on that Thistle were in for a tough time of it with Saints in attacking mode and playing with width.

Playing up the slope, Saints had early chances to open the scoring, with Falconer getting the first goal after 10 minutes when his shot went in off the post via ‘keeper Rooney.

Saints continued to dominate and some of the breaks and chances should have added to the score.

It took until the 38th minute before Saints added a second when Falconer got clear through and cleverly chipped Rooney to get it into the far corner of the net.

Two minutes later Thistle were 3-0 down.

A good cross from the right saw the ball make it across to Hendry and he calmly slipped it through Rooney’s legs into the net.

A couple of minutes into the second half and Saints increased their tally to four.

A low cross from the byline came to McInnes who hit it well into the corner of the net.

Armadale looked rattled and Saints played possession well with Duffy having freedom to control the game.

Saints were unlucky not to increase their tally further when first, McInnes hit the bar in 58 minutes, with Rooney well beaten and then Falconer, four minutes later, curled one past Rooney only to see it hit the upright and bounce clear.

Another Saints’ chance for Anthony when his header just failed to get past Rooney’s hands.

The visitors finally began to get further forward without looking particularly threatening and Saints’ defence kept control up until five minutes to go when a chip into the area saw Robertson glance a header over Saints’ keeper Mooney for a consolation goal.