St Andrews Utd 0-1 Tayport

Tayport claimed the bragging rights from the latest north-east Fife derby, defeating local rivals St Andrews United, thanks to a first half goal by Gary Sutherland; a former Saint.

United remain deep in a battle to beat the drop and, with two games now remaining, are relying on Whitburn, who have six games in hand, not overhauling their point advantage.

Playing up the slope, ‘Port bossed the first half of the contest and very much deserved their half-time advantage.

Dale Reid went close with a header when under pressure in the opening minutes while Sutherland and Struan Christie were denied in something of a scramble inside the home box.

Then, on ten minutes, Christie’s long ball found Reid, who seemed to be bundled to the ground inside the area only for the referee to wave play on, ignoring the away supporters’ appeal for a penalty.

Eventually, just past the half hour, the Canniepairt outfit made their superiority count.

Christie sent over a beautiful cross from wide on the right and Sutherland planted a header beyond ‘keeper Mooney.

After an even start to the second period, Tayport created the first couple of chances after the break.

Daniel Sanchez hooked an effort wide of the far post and Dale Reid had another penalty claim turned down, being felled when clean through and about to shoot.

Reid then headed a Christie cross over the top and Marc Ogg shot wide from distance, before Saints began to apply some pressure.

Grant Paterson had to clear one effort and trialist ‘keeper Sam Morris made a big save with fifteen minutes to go to preserve his team’s lead.

The hosts had a couple of late strikes, from Honeyman and Wallace, both of which fizzed past but it was Tayport who took all three East Premier League points, leaving United in a more precarious position in the table.

Tayport - Morris, Walton, Paterson, Sturrock, G. Anderson, Sanchez, Mackie, Ogg, Reid, Sutherland, Christie (Tulleth).