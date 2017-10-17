St Andrews Utd 2-2 Arniston Rangers

Similar to the two previous meetings at Arniston, Saints, playing down the slope, began the game on the attack and had the visitors on the defensive.

Saints started well and created a few chances in the first 15 minutes which were not taken.

On 20 minutes Saints conceded a free kick in a good area but keeper Shaun Hunter took good position to save well.

Saints took the lead when Dylan Honeyman had space and time from outside the area to fire a great shot into the top corner with Arniston keeper Cornet unable to get to it.

Two minutes later an Arniston shot was well saved and cleared away by Hunter.

Arniston pushed up the hill in the last few minutes of the first half and got their reward.

Poor defending by Saints in injury time saw a curling corner kick at head height, get through to Hunter who failed to connect fully and punched it into his own net.

Playing down the slope, the visitors took it more to Saints defence but Saints still gave them problems in defence and in 51 minutes a McInnes free kick dipped over the defence’s wall but just went over the bar.

In 79 minutes Falconer again got clear up the right and this time he got a low cross through the area where Quinn took care to hit it well into the net from 15 yards to go in front again.

Substitutes came on and it was now Saints turn to defend for the final minutes.

The defence worked hard to contain Arniston’s front runners and Hunter did well to gather several times.

Saints just could not get clear of their half and badly needed to move up the park a bit.

Sadly Saints conceded a free kick just outside their penalty area with two minutes of normal time to go.

Macintosh of Arniston took it well and curled it round the wall and evaded the fingertips of Hunter to reach the far corner of the net.