St Andrews Utd 2-4 Glenrothes

St Andrews faced Fiferivals Glenrothes in this East Premier League match.

The Saints were looking to build on last weeks victory at Kirriemuir and keep their promotion hopes on track but they found themselves under pressure from the first whistle.

Glenrothes continued to press and when Mains lazy tackle tripped the Glens striker inside the box the referee pointed to the spot.

The home support were relived when they saw the ball hit post.

The visitors’ pressure eventually paid off when a cross into the box was flicked into the net.

It was all Glenrothes at this stage and only a super save from Saints goalkeeper Lee Wilson stopped St Andrews going further behind.

With 25 minutes on the clock Main’s header went just over for Saints.

Lawrie should have drawn Saints level when he was clean through with just the keeper to beat but his effort was saved.

A good ball from Wallace found Falconor but just has the striker was about to shoot a super tackle form a Glenrothes defender cleared the danger.

The visitors struck first in the second half when a ball was played in from the right the Glens striker found a yard and cleverly chipped the ball over the advancing keeper.

Glenrothes got their third goal when a free kick into the St Andrews box was palmed away by the goal keeper Wilson a shot from the edge of the box was cleared off the Saints line.

But when the ball broke Glenrothes forced the ball over the line.

St Andrews pulled a goal back when Lawrie fired the ball into the net from the edge of the box.

The same player was unlucky to see his free hit the post. It was all St Andrews at this stage but their final ball into the box was poor and causing the Glenrothes defence no problems.

With three minutes to go St Andrews scored again when new signing Jack Wilson headed Lawrie’s cross into the net.

Just when it looked liked the Saints might get something from this match Glenrs knocked in a fourth to seal the win.