St Andrews Utd 3-0 Downfield

What a difference a week makes.

After last week’s poor display against Glenrothes Saints manger Craig Morrison had a few sleepless nights and his squad were put through two tough training sessions in mid week.

The manager was looking for a positive response from his squad for the weekend’s game with Downfield.

It was certainly a different Saints side that started this match has they closed down the visitors from the first whistle.

They took the lead in the fourth minute when Falconer’s shot was deflected into the net.

There was no let up in the way St Andrews fought for every ball and prevented Downfield for settling.

A good ball from Falconer gave Lawrie his first chance of the game but his shot was well saved.

It was the same two player who created Saints next chance when a delightful ball from Lawrie split the visitors defence but Falconer’s effort was saved.

Downfield could not get out their own half at this stage as Saints continued to pile on the pressure.

Saints striker Scott Lawrie was denied twice in the closing stages of the half first a great last ditch tackle prevented him form scoring then his goal bound header was somehow saved by the Downfield keeper.

The St Andrews supporters hoped that their teams failure to take one of the many chances they had created did not come back to haunt them.

The team started the second half how they had finished the first Wallace’s pass found Falconer in the box the young striker produced a great turn to gain some space but another fine tackle prevented him from scoring.

Minutes later the striker had a shot rebound off the post.

Just when it looked like St Andrews would have to settle for the one goal Lawrie eventually found the net when he head home Anthony’s cross.

A good run by Cunningham’s along the edge of the box finished with the young midfielder drilling the ball into the corner of the net.

​This was a good response form St Andrews after last week’s result and could easily won by more.