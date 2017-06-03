St Andrews will regroup, reflect and bounce back stronger

St Andrews United insist they’ll come back stronger following their relegation from the East Premier League.

Saints have now suffered consecutive drops following their exit from the Super League at the end of the 2015/16 campaign.

But the club has now confirmed that manager Craig Morrison, who has enjoyed promotion as a gaffer with Dundonald Bluebell, will remain at the helm as the side aims to bounce straight back.

Blair Smith, a member of the club’s executive, said: “We’re seeing this as an opportunity to learn, address problems and come back stronger.

“Craig will be staying, and the club is backing his enthusiasm and strategy, while developing our own strategy for short, medium and long term.

“Craig has a tight pre-season training schedule designed, and is only interested in working with players who are committed to the club, his vision, and the associated discipline and fitness required.

“We’ll approach next season as if we’re a Premier League team in the wrong league, make some changes to playing staff and infrastructure, retain all of our coaching staff, and make the most of the savings in travel costs that being in a more local league will mean.”