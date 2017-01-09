St Monans Swallows 5-2 Freuchie

St Monans welcomed Freuchie to Recreation Park on Saturday in the first competitive match of 2017.

The hosts opened the scoring on the 23rd minute when Smith calmly slotted the ball under the onrushing keeper.

Gay doubled the lead before Freuchie hauled one back before the break.

The hosts were stunned as Freuchie pulled level but their joy was short lived when Low netted a penalty.

Swallows pilled the misery on Freuchie when they restored the two goal advantage on the 55th minute when Cormack burst down the right wing and cut the ball back to Horsburgh who unselfishly played the ball to captain Bissett who fired the ball home.

The game was ended as a contest on the 64th minute when great play in the midfield by Wishart freed up space for Horsburgh who played in an excellent ball to Cormack who dinked the ball over the keeper and into the bottom left hand corner to make the score 5-2.

Swallows had a few more chances to increase their lead and went close when Horsburgh broke free but saw his effort slip past the post in an unfortunate effort for an overall match performance that merited a goal for the young striker.

Match sponsor for the afternoon was Harry Montador.

Next up for the St Monans Swallows is a clash with local rivals Fife Thistle.