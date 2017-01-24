Star ‘not getting carried away’ at top

Kennoway Star Hearts manager Alex Davidson is insistent that the team are “not getting carried away” after going top of the East Region Premier League after beating then leaders Forfar West End at the weekend.

The Fife side beat Forfar 3-0 to leapfrog them to the top of the table.

The Kennoway gaffer described the first goal as going “against the run of play” but added that his team “controlled it and forced them into a long game”.

He said: “Getting the first goal was crucial, we knew they were a good side.

“The confidence is high for such a young squad.”

The oldest player Kennoway fielded was 25-year-old Mathew Gay who was involved in all three goals, scoring once and providing two assists.

Although Davidson is careful not to let being at the top of the league get to their heads, he does admit that the team are enjoying the feat.

He said: “We’re really pleased to be where we are but we are not going to get carried away.

“At the start of the season, progression [from last season’s 9th position] was all we were looking for but we are in a position that if you can beat the top teams and don’t think you can be promoted then you have to question yourself.

“It puts us in a good position with 10 games to go but it’s such a close league.”

This weekend is a local derby as they take on Glenrothes.

“It’s a massive game for us,” he said. “If there is anyone who doesn’t want to see us get promoted, it’s them.”