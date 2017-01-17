Star on their way to “something special”

Kennoway Star Hearts manager Alex Davidson has said that his team are on the “verge of something special” as they head into a top of the table league clash this weekend that could see them go top of the Junior East League.

The Fife side are just two points behind league leaders Forfar West End, and a win against them on Saturday.

Davidson is confident going into the home game as they have a full squad – minus the long-term injured Craig Johnson.

He said: “It’s a massive game for us.

“We know it’ll be a tough game but there is a real belief in the club at the moment.

“We went into the season just trying to progress a little further than previously, so it’s been surprising to be where we are.”

He highlighted that Kennoway is young team, with the average age being “about 22 or 23” and that this gives them a lot of pace in the team.

“It’s great to give these young guys a chance,” he said.

He added: “The long term goal for the club is to be promoted to Superleague football, but with only 11 games to go this season we believe that we can gain promotion.

“We are on the verge of something special.”

And he expressed his gratitude in the support the club has been receiving.

“The community have really got behind us, including a new sponsorship by Oakwood.”

The new sponsorship by the Kennoway bar resulted in a new strip for the team, pictured above.