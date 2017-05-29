Stark’s Park chiefs make their move for Smith

Barry Smith looks set to replace John Hughes as manager of Raith Rovers as he swaps Methil for Kirkcaldy.

The current East Fife manager will be unveiled as the man the Stark’s Park club hope can guide them back to the Championship after their relegation last season.

Former Dundee boss Smith has only been at Bayview a few months, but made a huge impact while there, leading East Fife to a promotion play-off charge which only ended on the last day of the campaign.

His record at Bayview, and while at Dens where he guided the side to a historic 23 game unbeaten league streak, clearly turned heads and the Stark’s chiefs have moved to install him as their new boss.