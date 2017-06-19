Strollers clinch Fife Cup

The football season finished on a memorable note for Glenrothes Strollers U15 squad, as they won the Fife Cup.

The local squad, captained by Thomas Glendinning, held their nerve to win a penalty decider after the final, against Benarty, had finished 1-1 in normal time.

Boss Paul Browne said: “It was a great achievement for the boys.

“Benarty had won the league, beating us by two points, which was hard to take, but it was a great season for the boys.

“We also had a couple of players looked at by pro clubs.”

Bailey Thomson scored for the Strollers during regulation time, while the winning penalty was scored by man of the match James Perrie, of Glenwood High School.