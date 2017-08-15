Structure change for amateurs

This Saturday will see the beginning of a new era in Fife amateur football when for the first time ever all clubs will be playing under the one banner, the Kingdom of Fife Amateur Football Association.

The Kingdom of Fife Amateur Football Association was founded in June after the amateur football clubs in both the Fife AFA and Kingdom Caledonian AFA agreed to the restructure of amateur football in Fife.

A total of 38 clubs have come together to make up three divisions - Premier League, Championship and First Division.

The reconstruction of the two associations in Fife amateur football brings together some excellent clubs with a strong history and enviable reputation in amateur football going as far back as the 19th century and playing in the East Fife AFA and Kirkcaldy and District AFA.

The Kingdom of Fife AFA will be a full member of the Scottish Amateur Football Association and will play an active role within the SAFA to develop amateur football in Fife.

