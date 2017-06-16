Super Noah snapped up by Hearts

Cupar’s Noah Carstairs has taken his first steps into the ranks of professional football by signing a youth contract with Heart of Midlothian.

The Jambos, whose assistant manager Austin MacPhee created the local AM Soccer Club, moved in to snap up the 10-year-old after he impressed on trial.

And now the hard work starts for the youngster - but it’s an effort the Castehill Primary School pupil won’t shy away from, according to mum Tammy.

She said: “Noah was at AM soccer from three-years-old before he was scouted by Hearts at a game a year and a half ago.

“Initially he had a six week trial and has been there ever since, with great positive reviews every 12 weeks.

“I drive him to Edinburgh for training three nights a week plus games Saturdays and Sundays.

Noah has been asked to train and play with the older age group Hearts team due to his great attitude and talent for his age.

“He plays on a Saturday with them and a Sunday with his own age team,” added Tammy.

“He loves it there, loves the training and the games and has a brilliant relationship with the coaches and academy manager.

“It’s a great set up for the youths, with the first team players training and changing all in the same place as them.

“He is a striker and I don’t think there’s ever been a game he’s not scored in for Hearts - his best was four against Celtic last weekend.

“He’s been to Sunderland to play and Liverpool, plus played at half time on the pitch at Tynecastle.

“It’s a lot of commitment but worth it all when you watch him doing his stuff.”