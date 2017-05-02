Tayport 0-0 Glenrothes

There was a goalless draw on the Canniepairt last Saturday with Tayport left deeply frustrated by the result, having dominated the East Premier League encounter against visiting Glenrothes.

Tayport’s first opening came after Sergio Alvarez found Dale Reid who checked back inside the ‘keeper and teed up Alan Tulleth whose shot was blocked by Lewis Hamill.

The defender also headed away a Jamie Mackie effort as ‘Port went in search of the breakthrough.

On 20 minutes Marc Ogg released Dale Reid and, once into the box, he squared for Tulleth whose shot was blocked by a defender.

Reid set up Tulleth again shortly afterwards with a cracking pass but ‘keeper Jack Small was equal to the attempt.

Glenrothes had their only sustained attacks around the half hour mark.

Pavel Ostrovskis was booked for a foul, from which trialist Simpson brought Gavin Sorley into action.

Back on the offensive, Reid found Grant Paterson who slipped a pass in for Alan Tulleth whose flick came off both posts before being cleared.

Early in the second half, Reid headed a Paterson cross over the top while Tulleth and Ogg had shots blocked but still the game remained goalless.

On the hour a second bookable offence saw Tayport defender Ostrovskis red-carded, but the ten men continued to dictate the game.

There was controversy on 80 minutes when visiting ‘keeper Small took exception to Dale Reid’s presence and smashed him to the ground.

A dismissal was expected, but the referee chose to show Small only a yellow as well as awarding a spot kick.

Marc Ogg took the penalty, but Small became the Glenrothes hero by diving to his left to make the save.

Craig Sturrock swung over a cross from the left and Dale Reid pounced to stab the ball into the net, only to be denied by the offside flag.

There was to be no winner and the Glens will have been happier with the outcome.

Tayport - Sorley, Ostrovskis, Sturrock, Ovenstone, Ogg, Alvarez, Mackie, Walton, Tulleth (Sutherland), Reid, Paterson.