Tayport 0-2 Linlithgow Rose

Although Tayport exited the DJ Laing East of Scotland Cup they gave an excellent account of themselves against high-flying Linlithgow Rose.

A goal early in each half saw the Super League outfit progress to the second round of the inter-regional competition.

The first chance fell to Tayport’s Conor Ireland who latched onto a Dani Sanchez pass and slid the ball past the ‘keeper only for defender Gary Thom clear.

Soon afterwards, Lithgae opened the scoring when Gavin Sorley failed to hold a long-range strike and Ruari MacLennan was on hand to tuck home the loose ball.

Undaunted, the Canniepairt outfit went back on the attack.

Dale Reid came close to beating the goalie to a through ball and Sergio Alvarez tried his luck with a dipping volley.

As the half wore on, Alan Tulleth released Dale Reid, who in turn found Gary Sutherland and he fired his shot off-target.

Visiting Rose made a positive start to the second half and a cross from the right was netted by striker Aiden Malone, with a diving header, doubling his team’s lead.

Despite going two down, Tayport kept their spirit and Alan Tulleth’s ball over the top was perfect for Dale Reid, who raced into the box and was unfortunate to hit the post from a tight angle.

Reid came close again on 72 minutes, when ‘keeper Hill reacted well to save his overhead kick.

Linlithgow’s Ian Gray was then ordered off, picking up a second caution for a dangerous tackle on Reid.

There were a few late opportunities and the closest the hosts came to scoring was when substitute Struan Christie battled for the ball inside the area and unleashed a screamer of a shot, which Hill somehow kept out, to preserve his clean sheet and see Rose safely through.

Tayport - Sorley, Anderson, Sturrock, Sanchez, Gray (Christie), Kadela (Gill), Tulleth, Alvarez, Reid, Sutherland, Ireland (Russell).