Tayport 1-1 Bathgate Thistle

In the first McBookie.com East Premier League fixture of 2017, a late equaliser by striker Dale Reid rescued a point for an under par Tayport.

In a goalless first half, Tayport had the better of the play.

In the opening stages, John Ovenstone misdirected a header from one Sergio Alvarez cross then shot high over the bar from another.

Alan Tulleth bent a free kick narrowly wide while David Geekie saw his shot saved after he had latched onto the goalkeeper’s poor clearance.

At the other end, Bathgate were not without their moments.

Home ‘keeper Gavin Sorley saved from Robbie Feeney while Craig Sturrock’s excellent tackle stopped Reece Boyle from racing into the box.

After the break, Dale Reid was denied by a near-post block, while Sorley made a good save to keep out Feeney as the sides exchanged early second half chances.

In truth, Tayport were struggling to break down the ‘Gate defence and could not quite find a telling final ball.

On 80 minutes the visitors opened the scoring when Feeney stole in behind the ‘Port rearguard touched the ball past the advancing Sorley and rolled home from close-range.

It was a galling blow, as the Canniepairt men had been targeting a win and they found themselves in a late battle to earn a point.

Five minutes after the Bathgate counter, Jamie Mackie came ever so close to a leveller only for ‘keeper Watson to get the merest touch to keep out the well-struck free kick.

With only a couple of minutes remaining, Tayport did finally find the net.

With Mackie pressing the visiting defence, there was a neat touch by Sergio Alavarez and Dale Reid was on hand to send his low finish arrowing into the corner of the net to make it one apiece.

In injury-time Tayort pressed and pushed for a winner, but ‘Gate held on and the hosts had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Tayport - Sorley, Walton (Christie), Sturrock, Ovenstone, Fleming, Ogg, Mackie, Alvarez, Tulleth (Ross), Reid, Geekie (Connelly).