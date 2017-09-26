Tayport 1-2 Cumbernauld Utd

There was a sense of dejection at the Canniepairt on Saturday, as, for the first time ever, Tayport crashed out of the Scottish Junior Cup at the first round stage losing at home to Cumbernauld United of the second tier of the West Region.

Having joined the junior ranks in 1990, ‘Port have won the eight round national competition three times and reached the fifth round or better on a staggering 14 occasions.

This season, however, hopes of Scottish Cup glory have already been dashed by a team that Tayport should have been able to match.

Early in the game, Dale Reid had a couple of shots blocked and then saw a shot saved after a positive run by Conor Ireland.

Unfortunately, 13 minutes in, slackness in the home defence allowed the visitors to take the lead when David Dickson was on hand to convert a right wing cross.

Five minutes later ‘Port equalised when Dani Sanchez won the ball for Dale Reid and he neatly touched past the ‘keeper for his ninth goal of the season.

It was the only moment of cheer for the hosts in the cup tie.

At the start of the second half there was a loud penalty claim from the ‘Port support when Reid went down inside the area but the referee waved play on and Cumbernauld soon took control.

On 70 minutes a diagonal ball to the far post reached United sub Martin Shiels who in turn found Dickson and he slotted home what proved to be the winner.

Late on in the match, there were a couple of chances to salvage the situation but Alan Tulleth and Dale Reid were denied by ‘keeper Brown at the near post while Conor Ireland was off-target with a header.

There was to be no grandstand comeback this weekend.

Tayport - Sorley, Ogg, Sturrock (Conway), Sanchez (Kadela), Gray, Alvarez, Mackie, Gill, Reid, Sutherland (Tulleth), Ireland.