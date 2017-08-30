Tayport 1-4 Fauldhouse

Tayport endured a miserable afternoon on the Canniepairt as league leaders Fauldhouse maintained their 100 per cent record with a 4-1 win.

‘Hoose made an ideal start, scoring after only four minutes, when a right wing cross was knocked in at the front post.

Charlie King’s men then passed up a couple of chances to net a leveller.

Debutant midfielder Jamie Gill was played in by Dale Reid, but his shot was dragged across goal and wide before Alan Tulleth curled a left-footer narrowly over the top.

On 17 minutes the visitors doubled their lead from the penalty spot after Craig Sturrock had been penalised for a foul on goalscorer David O’Donnell who converted the spot kick.

Two down, Tayport really needed to score the game’s next goal and they would have their openings. Dale Reid had a shot deflected and Alan Tulleth stabbed over after a hanging cross from Jamie Gill was knocked down by Reid.

‘Keeper Hutchison then made a solid stop to block Tulleth’s effort after Reid had again found his strike partner, this time with a neat pass.

On the half hour the home defence was posted missing as Misanjo headed the third Fauldhouse goal from a left wing cross leaving ‘Port with a mountain to climb.

In the second half the hosts created more opportunities than their opponents but Reid and Tulleth both missed out from good positions and ‘Hoose scored again on 78 minutes, courtesy of David Dunn.

Conor Ireland won an 80th minute penalty which was blasted home by Marc Ogg to reduce the deficit. Looking to find respectability in the scoreline, the hosts had a late flurry of attempts.

Dale Reid saw an overhead kick saved while Charlie King’s speculative effort wassaved under the crossbar.

Tayport - Bruce, Ogg, Sturrock, Conway, Anderson, Sanchez, Alvarez (King), Gill, Reid, Tulleth (Sutherland), Paterson (Ireland).